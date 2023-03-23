Some Minnesotans still skeptical of potential TikTok ban

MINNEAPOLIS -- Member after member of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce demanded that TikTik CEO Shou Chew prove TikTok is not spying on U.S. users, that it is not encouraging U.S. kids to do dangerous things and that it does not pose a threat to U.S. security.

Among them was Representative Angie Craig, who asked about the popular app enabling drug sales.

"My constituents are concerned that TikTok and the Chinese Communist party is controlling their data and seeing our own vulnerabilities," Craig said.

A new CBS News poll found that 56% of respondents do believe TikTok's ties to China pose a national security risk and that 61% favor a U.S. ban on the app.

But American TikTok users including Burnsville mom of two, Diane Wood, are pushing back.

The California transplant has reached out to her Congresswoman, Angie Craig. She says TikTok helped her cope with loneliness during the pandemic and connects her to other users celebrating her interests, like her Mexican Guatemalan heritage.

"I went on and experienced so much joy because I realized a lot of people were home and had more time to make videos," Wood said.

Two dozen states have banned the platform on state devices -- Minnesota is not one of them.

The Biden administration said it wants the platform sold and if not, be subjected to a ban. The Chinese Government says it opposes a forced sale of the platform.