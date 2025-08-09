Minnesota woman opens dream bakery after leaving the corporate world

One woman followed her dreams and opened her own bakery

One woman followed her dreams and opened her own bakery

One woman followed her dreams and opened her own bakery

When most of us think about following our dreams — it's usually a long journey with a lot of uncertainty.

One Minnesota woman left the corporate world to run her own bakery in Saint Paul's Lowertown.

It's called So Yen Desserts and it is known for their sweet cream filled brioche donuts, to their savory congee.

Behind these sweet creations is owner, Yen Fang.

Fang left the corporate world behind to pursue her passion for baking — and it was a decision that would change her life.

"During the pandemic, I was like what can I do to keep me busy? So I started making Japanese cheesecakes."

As orders piled up, Fang's hobby became a small business — but it was a trip to France where things really started to pick up.

"We tried these donuts and just fell in love with it and when we came back to Minnesota and couldn't find it," said Fang. "It took a lot of trial and error before we could find the perfect recipe. I tested it out and lines were crazy at my house."

With that success, Fang took a leap of faith — leaving the corporate world behind and opened So Yen Desserts in 2024.

"It was insane, it was grand. The lines wrapped all around the building.

The sweetest success is built on a little bit faith.

"Living your dreams and being able to step foot into it and making it come true is only a one in a lifetime and I believe everyone should take that risk."

So Yen is open Friday through Sunday. Its hours and donuts are limited.