Officials report over 200 crashes and spinouts statewide due to snow storm

MINNEAPOLIS —  Snowfall Friday night into Saturday has created slick road conditions across Minnesota. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says between midnight and 2:30 p.m., there were 225 crashes with 17 resulting in injuries; 128 vehicles slid off state roadways; 1 semi-truck jackknifed and 26 spinouts were reported.

Several crashes were reported in the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis just after 1 p.m., according to the state agency. No injuries have been reported in the crashes, but the tunnel entrance was blocked for around 10 minutes to help clear the tunnel.

Minnesota Department of Transporation

According to the Minnesota Department of Transporation 511 map, roads were either partially or fully covered with snow Saturday morning. The map gives up-to-the-minute road conditions, closures and where crashes are happening. 

Anyone involved in a crash is asked to call 911 and stay inside their vehicle until authorities arrive. 

Here is a list of items the state patrol recommends having for a winter emergency kit inside a vehicle.

