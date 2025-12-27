Snowier winter has outdoor enthusiasts happy

On Saturday, cross-country skiers raced in Maple Grove, Minnesota, in an event that happened earlier than the normal.

"This year has been a much better start for us compared to last year," said Ian Ivens, who's a store manager for Pioneer Midwest that specializes in the sport. He also cross-country skis himself.

"It's definitely more of a typical Minnesota winter than what we've had the last two," said WCCO Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso.

Mother Nature has definitely helped those who rely on her.

"It's [snow] the main factor," said Ivens. "Two years ago, it wasn't even that cold, so we had a hard time keeping artificial snow. Last year was a little better."

Pioneer Midwest's organized Saturday morning race saw a roughly 100-athlete turnout.

"It's super exciting. It's kind of the opener here," said Jeff Freed of Plymouth.

"It's more fun than downhill skiing because you go up and down the hills!" said Colin Freed of Plymouth.

There's more snow on the way.

"This is definitely going to be a shovel-able or plowable snowfall here," said Del Rosso.

Allowing athletes to continue the momentum.

"Just get out there! Maybe get a lesson have someone help you out" Freed added, saying cross-country skiing is worth it and great exercise.

For those traveling, it's suggested to leave Saturday night, Sunday morning or you'll have to wait until skies open up later Monday.

Learn more about Pioneer Midwest's services and cross-country community online.