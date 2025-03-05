Before reaching for your snow shovel, know the health risks

In Minnesota, snowfall is a fact of life, even in March and April. But shoveling snow puts a higher workload on some peoples' hearts.

Lifting a lot of heavy snow is more strenuous than running on a treadmill, but there are things you can do before and during shoveling to move your snow safely.

In the Prospect Park neighborhood of Minneapolis, Phil Naumann and wife Liz Ward are shoveling out.

"My brother would call this 'heart attack snow,'" Ward said.

Because of that, they make sure to takes breaks.

"You're always thinking about, you know, the ticker," Naumann said.

A Canadian study found snowfall of 7 inches or more increased men's risk of heart attack by 16%.

Dr. Demetris Yannopoulos, a cardiologist at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, says shoveling is an intense workout which, along with the cold, raises blood pressure and puts added stress on the heart.

"This morning we had two cardiac arrests that we responded to, and we kind of expect it when that happens," Yannopoulos said.

He believes many cardiac episodes during shoveling come from ignoring shortness of breath or chest pain.

"They basically have symptoms, but because of what they're doing they think it's normal or it's caused by the cold air going in your lungs," he said.

If you have risk factors — such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes — be extra cautious. If clearing snow feels too hard, try finding someone to do it for you.

Kyle Schoh of O.C. Exteriors and Construction is among those who spend snow days providing free removal for anyone who needs help.

"Quite a few of our homeowners are senior citizens," Schoh said. "People are so thankful when we're out there helping, it just makes everybody around us happy."

Another thing that will help your heart is to warm up. Walk around a little bit before you start and maybe even stretch.