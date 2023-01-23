Snow sculptures bring energy, creativity to downtown Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the second-ever World Snow Sculpting Competition comes to a wrap Sunday, co-chair Sara Jespersen is still trying to wrap her head around how one event has come so far, so fast.

Less than three years ago, the pandemic forced the community to create a solution for a downtown, due to seeing less-than-usual traffic.

"The mayor of the city called 20 local business owners and said 'Hey, we've got to figure out a way to help boost this economic situation'," Jespersen said.

The ideas quickly centered around an outdoor winter activity – snow sculpting followed shortly after.

Snow sculpture at the World Snow Sculpting Competition in Stillwater CBS Minnesota

Considered a success in its first year, warm winter weather almost threatened year two before it could begin.

"We were sweating. We had built all the snow," Jespersen said. "You need the snow, and you need clean snow. It looked really good coming into this week, then in January, you get a half inch or rain. It shrunk down and it was so warm."

Jespersen says dedicated teams worked to properly pack the snow for carving. The help, plus a cooling of temperatures, did so in the perfect time.

"The magic started to happen and the hope, and it was perfect," Jespersen said. "It couldn't have been any better."

The event featured competitors from Ecuador, Finland and more – but it was an American group that took home first prize and the $4,000 dollar award.

The real award, Jespersen says, is the impact the event has on downtown.

"It used to be five years ago, January, that's when we saw most of the doors shutter," she said. "Now, we're studying more closely the economic impact. A lot of businesses reported they had a 50% increase in their sales and activity."

While Sunday marked the event's final day, the sculptures will stay up while nature allows.