Consistent waves of snow keeping Minnesota plow companies booked before winter even starts

A better start to winter is giving snow removal companies in the Twin Cities something they haven't had in a while: steady work and steady customers.

Ryan Warner, president of Warner's Outdoor Solutions, says this year looks nothing like last year.

"Every year is a little bit different. Some years, like last year, where guys aren't really doing a whole lot, they're in the yard doing different projects. This year, they're either sleeping or they're doing snow removal," said Warner.

Early snowfall isn't just keeping plows busy; it's also convincing customers to sign up sooner.

"What happens with customers if we don't get snow early on in the year, they just kind of roll the dice and don't sign up for snow removal. When it snows early on, December, everyone's signing contracts, they want to be covered," said Warner.

Most companies offer full-season or per-visit plans. Season contracts give predictable costs, but per-visit costs can get pricy in a heavy snow year. Check the snowfall trigger to see whether the plow comes at one inch or two. Also, ask if salting or sidewalk clearing costs extra.

Warner's changed how it charges for services after one unforgettable winter in 2010.

"When the Metrodome collapsed, we used to be flat monthly rates. That just had to happen one time, and we'll never do that again," explained Warner.

Even with early snow, challenges remain, including supply delays.

"I actually had to send a crew down to Des Moines last week to get a couple attachments like box pushers for skid steers because all the vendors around here said we're four to six weeks out," said Warner.

Still, Warner says it's all worth it.

"Snow removal is a very hard business, but I think it's really great for the economy. It helps with guys not needing unemployment. It's just a win-win for everybody," he said.