Storm to bring snow to parts of Minnesota on Tuesday, wintry mix to others

Tuesday will bring a strong clipper system that could drop several inches of snow on parts of the Twin Cities.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert due to the incoming storm.

The snow will arrive in northwestern Minnesota in the morning hours, then hit the metro after lunchtime. A very sharp line will separate snow from a wintry mix. There may be some dry time in the evening before the snow returns to the Twin Cities and lingers into Wednesday morning.

WCCO

To the north and east, 3 to 5 inches is likely. The southwest metro trends lighter, with 1 to 3 inches possible. South of Interstate 94, expect mostly a mix of snow and rain, with pockets of freezing drizzle.

Strong winds Tuesday night could lift loose snow in western and southern Minnesota, briefly reducing visibility.

Colder air arrives Wednesday, dropping highs into the 20s. They'll keep dropping throughout the week, and by the weekend, we'll see single-digit highs and subzero wind chills. A small system may bring another light coating of snow Thursday night into Friday.