Snoop Dogg to perform halftime show for Lions-Vikings Christmas Day matchup

When the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day, fans may want to have their gin and juice handy come halftime.

Netflix, which will broadcast the game, announced Tuesday that iconic rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg will perform during the game's intermission.

"NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We're servin' up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy," Snoop Dogg said in a release. "That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag."

"Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party," as Netflix has dubbed it, will feature "chart-topping tracks, plenty of holiday spirit, and special guests, making for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance," the company said.

More than 30 years after his debut album "Doggystyle" announced him as a major figure in the West Coast rap world, Snoop Dogg is better known these days as a marijuana enthusiast, all-around entertainer, host of "The Voice" and friend to Martha Stewart.

The Lions-Vikings game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. CT, the second half of a Christmas slate starting with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders at noon.