Eliminated Vikings aiming for smooth landing with McCarthy to finish turbulent season

The Minnesota Vikings will finish their sixth straight season without winning a playoff game, eight years removed from their last NFC championship game appearance and almost a half-century since they last made the Super Bowl.

Their head start on roster planning for 2026 is going rather well, at least.

With the stakes pared down and his body finally back to full health, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has turned in consecutive promising performances for the Vikings (6-8). Too little and too late for 2025 contention, but important toward influencing how the front office and coaching staff will approach a tricky offseason of adding and subtracting players with a bleak salary cap outlook.

McCarthy passed for a career-high 250 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in the 34-26 victory at Dallas on Sunday night, with his second straight 100-plus passer rating. McCarthy logged his 11th interception in eight games, but that was a batted ball pinballed around the line before defensive tackle Quinnen Williams grabbed it.

"We're building up to a little bit more experience, a little bit more time on task, a little bit more understanding of what the play at the quarterback position at the NFL level is. It's a decision-maker position," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "With his ability to throw the football from an arm-strength standpoint, he's going to have a chance to touch every blade of grass and allow us to be explosive. I think he's made some big-time throws in some big moments."

As with the 31-0 win over Washington on Dec. 7, McCarthy and the Vikings thrived against one of the league's leakiest defenses. The Commanders are buried in the standings, and the Cowboys are on the brink of elimination. But they simply needed to start stringing together the positive plays and productive drives that have been missing this year more often than not.

After largely leaning on running plays and lower-risk, quicker-read throws to beat the Commanders, though, the Vikings turned McCarthy loose against the Cowboys. He posted a personal-best 10.4 yards per attempt as the downfield passing attack central to O'Connell's playbook was finally able to be dusted off again.

The best reward for the renewed trust in McCarthy came on fourth-and-3 from the 37-yard line late in the third quarter with the Vikings trailing by six points, when he lofted a perfectly placed pass to Jalen Nailor's back shoulder on a fade route for a 20-yard gain.

"The guys are always going to get open, so it's just a matter of me putting it in the right spot and having the time allowed to put in the right spot," McCarthy said. "Everything goes hand in hand. I feel like we were very in sync as a whole tonight."

The pass protection was impeccable against an imposing Dallas defensive line that's as experienced and accomplished as any in the league, with no sacks allowed for just the second time all season. McCarthy was hit only once.

The Vikings have allowed an average of 4.7 yards per rush over the last two games. They rank 13th in the NFL this season (4.1) in yards allowed per rush.

Nailor had his first career two-touchdown game plus the clutch fourth-down catch, continuing a strong season as the third wide receiver. Unfortunately for the Vikings, he can become an unrestricted free agent in March and will command a much higher salary than the bargain $1.15 million cap hit he's carrying now on the final year of his rookie contract.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed his fourth game this season because of the bothersome left knee he had surgically repaired last year after a torn ACL and MCL midway through the season.

The first year back from knee reconstruction is a tough one, and by all accounts, Darrisaw beat the timetable projection by arduously and relentlessly working through his rehab. But the up-and-down nature of how the 2021 first-round draft pick has reported feeling this season has made it difficult for the Vikings to manage an offensive line depleted by injuries at multiple positions.

The Vikings will finish the season with only one game using their full starting lineup on both sides of the ball. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, arguably their best defensive player, aggravated the shoulder injury that kept him out of two games last month and will have season-ending surgery.

Darrisaw was inactive on Sunday after swelling in his knee kept him from practicing last week, but O'Connell said he'll continue to have an opportunity to play over the final three games as he's able to manage his discomfort.

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (groin) and right tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle) each missed time with minor injuries sustained during the game and will be day to day this week.

The Vikings' defense has not allowed a passing touchdown over five straight games. They've given up 14 this season, tied for the third fewest in the league.

The Vikings play their final road game on Sunday at the New York Giants (2-12), whom they beat 28-6 at MetLife Stadium in their 2024 season opener. Then they'll have the opportunity to play spoiler against NFC North rivals Detroit and Green Bay, with both teams chasing first-place Chicago and likely only one wild card spot to be had within the division.