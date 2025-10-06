3 adults injured in small plane crash near northern Minnesota airport

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

Three people in their 20s are recovering after a small plane crashed near an airport in McGregor, Minnesota, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office.

911 callers reported the crash near the Isedor Iverson Airport on West Center Avenue at 4:26 p.m. Responding officials found the plane around a half-mile southeast of the airport.

All three people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition on Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the plane, a Piper PA-28 140, lost power shortly after takeoff at the airport in McGregor. The pilot was trying to fly the plane back when it crashed in a swampy area short of the runway.

The three people in the plane have been identified by the sheriff's office as 23-year-old Kaden Brazinsky and 23-year-old Jocelyn Erlandson, both from Ham Lake, Minnesota, and 22-year-old Wyatt Sherry of New Richmond, Wisconsin.