Small businesses in Minnesota adjust amid Trump's tariffs

What some small businesses in Minnesota are doing amid Trump’s tariffs

Across the state — small business, farmers and consumers are feeling the weight of sweeping tariffs under President Trump's administration.

Trump announced a minimum 10% tariff on every country.

Sunday, Democratic Senator Klobuchar stood in a brewery promising to find solutions as many people scramble amid an uncertain economic future.

At Sisters' Sludge Coffee Cafe and Wine Bar, recent tariffs are brewing up a storm, leaving the sisters to deal with a price hike on imported coffee beans and wine.

"Everything isn't produced here, coffee beans not grown here," said Kate Morris-Buch, Co-owner of Sisters' Sludge Coffee Cafe and Wine Bar.

The price of beans will now cost more to bring in since they rely on imported beans from places like Peru and Colombia. They say one of their coffee blends will go up 40%, and a glass of wine could cost about $3 more.

Adjustments are being made, from hours being cut to less menu items, as the business tries not to pass the cost onto customers.

Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish says these tariffs are putting livelihoods at risk, and exports must be part of the market.

"This is destroying our trust as reliable trading partner around the world," Wertish said.

A fear shared by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who's committed to securing changes to stay competitive in a global market.

"I want people to know that I'm doing everything I can to reverse this policy," Klobuchar said.

Trump says the tariffs are the beginning of what he calls an economic revolution, and says Americans need to hang tough.