As stock market plunges after Trump's tariffs announced, here's what to do with your 401(k) – and what not to do

After the stock market plunged Wednesday following President Trump's newest announced tariffs, many Americans are seeing their retirement savings, particularly in 401(k) plans, take a hit. If you've already checked your stats, you may be among those who are concerned.

Jon DeMoss, a senior wealth advisor with Mission Wealth, said the key to weathering market downturns is a focus on individual financial goals.

"It all goes back to an individual's personal financial goals, and that's really what I believe should be driving the decisions that take place," DeMoss said.

For younger investors seeing a drop in their 401(k), DeMoss says that they still have plenty of time to recover. Rather than making drastic changes, he advises staying calm and holding steady.

DeMoss recommends "dollar cost averaging" as a strategy. This means investing the same amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of whether the market is up or down. Over time, this can help mitigate the impact of short-term market fluctuations.

For individuals closer to retirement, the strategy might be different.

"If you have a plan in place, you shouldn't necessarily have to be making adjustments. Maybe you lean into the terms and you rebalance your portfolio a little bit. Or if it's really scaring you, maybe you adjust the risk level down a tad, but you really should consult a professional," DeMoss said.

Paul Lund, of Lakeville, Minnesota, said he took action as soon as Donald Trump was elected president.

"We jumped in and changed a bunch of things when Trump was going to get elected and made plans to deal with the chaos that we knew was coming," he said.

Meanwhile, Boe Horton, from Washington D.C., has a longer-term perspective on his 401(k).

"Of course I'm concerned, as are many. But I view 401(k) as a much longer-term investment. And I've seen the ups and downs over the years, yet I continue to invest consistently," he said.

The stock market will always have its ups and downs, but DeMoss said the key to managing a 401(k) is staying focused on your long-term goals.