Slushy situation on Minneapolis lakes posing challenges for skiers, event organizers

MINNEAPOLIS – The snow is making for great conditions for cross country skiers on land, but on the snow-covered lakes, it's been all but smooth sailing.

Recent snow has piled on top of lake ice, insulating it and creating a layer of slush.

"In spots it's maybe about 6 inches," Loppet Foundation Trails and Operations Manager Robert Ibler said.

The slush is so thick in some areas, volunteers with the Loppet Foundation are unable to use their equipment to groom the miles of cross country ski trails that loop through the chain of lakes.

"We're trying our best, we're throwing stuff at it and seeing if we can make it work," Ibler said.

Those who have tried to ski, like Ben Alberti, have had a tough time and moved off the lake to the snow covered walking path.

"[I felt] wary. Kind of sketched out so I took it over to the walking path which isn't plowed," Alberti said.

The uneven surface also challenged the Luminary Loppet organizers, as they prepare for the event that's less than four weeks away.

"We need to create a workspace so that we can make 1,200 luminaries for the luminary, which means a flat area that you can walk on," Loppet Foundation Trails and Events Manager Lindsey Johnson said.

Johnson says they're trying to get creative and hope for more cold weather, as they can begin to smooth the ice.

"We got about 15 volunteers out here with snowshoes to pack down the area and try and make it all freeze," she said.

The Loppet Foundation has dozens of dedicated skiers who volunteer their time to groom around 40 miles of trails across Minneapolis. They say the trails on land are in good shape.