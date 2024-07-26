Slayton man impaled in the leg while on the job, sheriff says

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 37-year-old man was hurt on the job Thursday evening when he fell into a pit and was impaled in the leg with a rod.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the scene on the 67000 block of CSAH 18 in Ellsworth Township around 6:45 p.m.

The 37-year-old worker, from Slayton, was conducting fiber optic work at the time, the sheriff's office says.

He was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud and is being treated for his injuries.