Greater Minnesota News

Slayton man impaled in the leg while on the job, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 37-year-old man was hurt on the job Thursday evening when he fell into a pit and was impaled in the leg with a rod.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the scene on the 67000 block of CSAH 18 in Ellsworth Township around 6:45 p.m. 

The 37-year-old worker, from Slayton, was conducting fiber optic work at the time, the sheriff's office says. 

He was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud and is being treated for his injuries.

