Skittles, Starburst and other popular Halloween candies see price hikes

WACONIA, Minn. -- Halloween will be a little more expensive this year. Candy prices have not been immune to inflation.

At Mackenthun's Fine Foods in Waconia, they've noticed that people are buying more candy after sales being down the past two years due to COVID. But as they buy more they are spending more.

Many candy products have increased 10% or more since last year. And some of the more popular candies have gone up even more.

"Starbursts have gone up about 30% to 40%. A couple of those products have gone up a substantial amount," Cody Sik, of Mackenthun's, said.

Skittles prices are up more than 40% at some stores, compared to last year. But despite that, Mackenthun's continues to sell and they are expecting more than 1,000 kids to return for their trick or treat event on Monday.

That event hasn't happened since 2020.

The 10 most popular candy brands, plus assortment bags, have seen an average price increase of 13% since 2021 -- with some sweets jumping more than 30%, according to the Datasembly Grocery Price Index.

Here is Datasembly's full list of major candies' price increases from 2021 to 2022:

Skittles: $3.13 to $4.43, a 42% increase

Starburst: $2.98 to $4.01, a 35% increase

M&M's: $4.07 to $4.63, a 14% increase

Snickers: $6.18 to $7.07, a 14% increase

Twix: $5.01 to $5.65, a 13% increase

Reese's: $6.01 to $6.81, a 13% increase

Sour Patch Kids: $4.23 to $4.75, a 12% increase

Kit Kat: $4.86 to $5.42, an 11% increase

Assorted: $11.63 to $12.59, an 8% increase

Butterfinger: $3.57 to $3.83, a 7% increase

Nestle Crunch: $4.53 to $4.82, a 6% increase