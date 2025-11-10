Ski hills in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin open for the winter season

Ski hills in Taylors Falls, Minnesota, and Dresser, Wisconsin, are open for the winter season.

Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls said on Monday that one of its ski hills, called Expressway, is now open, along with one of its four chair lifts.

Officials said the ski area will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. until they can open more terrain, and will "likely" have extended hours on Saturday and Sunday if they're open on those days.

Trollhaugen in Dresser was scheduled to open on Monday afternoon, following "an extremely fruitful weekend of snowmaking," the outdoor recreation area said.

The western Wisconsin area is scheduled to be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., though officials said the hours may change.

Afton Alps in Hastings, Minnesota, fired up its snow guns early Monday as the temperatures dipped below freezing, though an opening date for the ski resort has not yet been announced.

Temperatures were forecast to top out in the mid-30s on Monday, with patchy snow flurries likely overnight into Tuesday. High temps will jump to the 50s on Wednesday, and near 60 on Friday.