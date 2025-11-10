After enduring chilly Monday, Minnesota will see steady warm-up

The work week will get off to a cold start in Minnesota before a steady warm-up in the coming days.

Highs will top out in the mid-30s in the Twin Cities on Monday, with a few flurries possible early and some sun coming through later.

The sunshine fully returns on Tuesday, bringing a noticeable warm-up. Highs will jump to the upper 40s and possibly hit 50.

Wednesday will be even milder, with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures.

It'll be dry and pleasant on Friday, with highs in the 50s. Clouds will increase over the weekend and temperatures will climb close to 60.