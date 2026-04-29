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1 adult, 5 children hurt in head-on crash in Montevideo, Minnesota

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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An adult and five children were injured in a head-on crash in the western Minnesota city of Montevideo Tuesday evening, according to police.

It happened around 5:18 p.m. on River Road, just south of Gravel Road, the Montevideo Police Department said.

All six of the injured were in one vehicle. They were all hospitalized, and the driver's injuries were severe enough to necessitate an airlift, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was unhurt.

Montevideo is about 130 miles west of Minneapolis.

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