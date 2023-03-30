Since 2018, there have been 60 train derailments in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are at the scene of a train derailment in western Minnesota Thursday morning, where ethanol and corn syrup are burning, but no injuries have been reported.

It's one of many derailments in Minnesota over the last five years.

According to data collected from the U.S. Department of Transportation, there have been 60 distinct incident counts of train derailments since 2018. Of those incidents, there was nearly $11 million in reportable damages in total.

There have been three collisions, totaling over $1.1 million in reportable damages.

One fatality and one injury was reported from highway railing crossing incidents, which total six in that time span. In total, there was $210,114 in reportable damages.

Federal officials also list obstruction (2) and other impacts (17), both together total more than $1.1 million in reportable damages.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, in 2022 alone there were 518 derailments nationwide, causing five injuries, zero deaths and more than $100 million in reported damage.