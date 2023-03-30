Recent train derailments across the US

Recent train derailments across the USget the free app
RAYMOND, Minn. -- Federal officials are responding to a train derailment that caused the partial evacuation of a small western Minnesota town Thursday morning.
The derailment in Raymond is the latest such incident, but similar events have taken place across the country recently.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, in 2022 alone there were 518 derailments nationwide, causing five injuries, zero deaths and more than $100 million in reported damage.
Below is a look at recent derailments across the United States.
Derailment, fire causes evacuation in Raymond, Minnesota
An early morning train derailment and fire on March 30 forced some residents in Raymond, Minnesota, to evacuate.
The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the incident.
Train derails in Butler County, Pennsylvania
On March 29, no one was injured after a train derailed in Butler County, Pennsylvania.
The Canadian National Rail train was carrying iron ore.
Mojave train crash: Union Pacific says no crew was inside cab during derailment
Crews responded to a multi-car train derailment in the desert of the Mojave National Preserve on March 27.
The train was carrying iron ore and there were no passengers or crew involved.
Train derailment in North Dakota spills chemicals near Minnesota border
On March 26, a Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota and spilled hazardous materials. Local authorities and the railroad said there was no threat to public safety.
Massachusetts freight train derailment cause unknown, neighbors concerned
A train in Ayer, Massachusetts, was stopped on the tracks on March 23 when five cars fell over.
The containers were full of trash and recycling, but all were sealed. There were no leaks or spills, no one was hurt and there was no hazardous material.
Train carrying corn syrup derails in Arizona
On March 13, a train carrying corn syrup derailed in Arizona.
About eight cars derailed and the cause is being investigated, Lena Kent, BNSF's general director of public affairs, told CBS News in a statement.
No injuries occurred and there are no hazardous materials involved, according to a preliminary report.
West Virginia train derailment leaks diesel and oil into one of North America's oldest and federally protected rivers
A train derailment in West Virginia on March 8 resulted in an "unknown" amount of diesel fuel and oil being released into a portion of one of North America's oldest rivers that's also part of the National Park Service. CSX, a freight train supplier, said the train derailed in Sandstone after it "struck a rockslide."
Toxic chemical train derailment in Ohio
On Feb. 3, 2023, 38 train cars -- 11 of them carrying hazardous materials -- derailed near East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment forced hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate for several days.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for a congressional investigation, and Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw later testified before Congress. Shaw said he is "deeply sorry" for the impact the derailment had on the East Palestine community and that he is "determined to make it right."
Click here for a full timeline of the derailment and aftermath.