Train derailment causes evacuation in western Minnesota town of Raymond
RAYMOND, Minn. -- An early morning train derailment has caused residents of a small town in Kandiyohi County to evacuate on Thursday.
In a statement, BNSF Railway said approximately 22 cars derailed around 1 a.m.
Some of the derailed cars were carrying ethanol and corn syrup and started on fire, the sheriff's office said.
Part of the town near the crash site was evacuated to a school in nearby Prinsburg.
The sheriff's office said travel is not advised in Raymond. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 23 is closed from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 1 because of the derailment and fire.
BNSF said there were no injuries reported, and there was no estimated time for reopening the rail line.
The Red Cross also responded to support evacuees and emergency responders.
Raymond is a town of about 800 residents, about two hours west of the Twin Cities and 14 miles southwest of Willmar.
Shelter saw roughly 150 evacuees overnight
Central Minnesota Christian School, which served as a shelter for evacuees from Raymond, said roughly 150 people stayed overnight after the train derailment.
About 100 are still there as of 6 a.m. Thursday. The school is working to transfer evacuees to Unity Church in Prinsburg so that school can begin.
MACCRAY Public Schools, which includes Raymond, said school will be in session on Thursday, but Raymond students who have been displaced will be excused from classes.
There will be two pickup spots for Raymond students taking the bus: First and Fifth streets, and Second and Fourth streets.
"We wish all of our family and friends from the Raymond Community the best, and we are greatly appreciative of all the emergency services that have come to keep everyone safe," the district said.