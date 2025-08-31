Girl, 17, killed in southern Minnesota head-on crash, 3 injured

A teenager died and three others were injured during a head-on crash in southern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Highway 19 near 441st Avenue in Dryden Township, according to a crash report.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old girl had been driving a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville westbound on the highway when her vehicle collided with a 2000 Chevy K30 traveling in the opposite direction.

The Chevy was driven by a 17-year-old boy. Two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries: a 41-year-old man from Winthrop and a 50-year-old man from Glencoe. The crash report did not say what kind of condition the driver was in, but he was transported to HCMC. None of the Chevy's occupants had been wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as a girl from Henderson, Minnesota. She had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Dryden Township is about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.