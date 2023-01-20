Watch CBS News
Shots fired near St. Paul school for second time this week

Shots fired near St. Paul school
Shots fired near St. Paul school 00:19

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For a second time this week, families in St. Paul are on edge, waiting for answers, as police investigate what happened outside a school.

Washington Technology Magnet School went into a lockout at approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday after reports of shots fired near the school.

Police say parents have been called to pick up students who remain in the building. Evening activities have been canceled for tonight.

Details are limited about what happened, but our newsroom is working to learn more.

