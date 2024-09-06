Shorewood woman dead after being struck by a motorist, state patrol says

SHOREWOOD, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a truck Friday afternoon in Shorewood.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road.

According to the state patrol, a 54-year-old Shorewood man was turning from Christmas Lake Road to the highway when he struck the Shorewood woman, who was using the crosswalk.

It's unknown if any arrests were made.

The state patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

On Thursday, the state patrol said a pedestrian was hit in a hit-and-run in Savage. Authorities have not released the condition of the pedestrian.