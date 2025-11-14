Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 injured in shooting at Benihana in Maple Grove; no arrests, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

A person is in the hospital and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at the Japanese restaurant Benihana on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the incident at 11800 block of Fountains Drive around 4:30 p.m., though the person shot, whose age hasn't been disclosed, and the suspected shooter left the scene in separate vehicles before they arrived.

Officials said the person shot was being treated at the hospital with an "unknown injury" on Friday evening.

No arrests have been made. Police said the shooting doesn't appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

inx36.jpg
Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota, investigate a shooting they say happened at the Japanese restaurant Benihana on Nov. 14, 2025. WCCO

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Maple Grove Police Department at 763-494-6100.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue