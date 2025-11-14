1 injured in shooting at Benihana in Maple Grove; no arrests, police say

A person is in the hospital and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at the Japanese restaurant Benihana on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the incident at 11800 block of Fountains Drive around 4:30 p.m., though the person shot, whose age hasn't been disclosed, and the suspected shooter left the scene in separate vehicles before they arrived.

Officials said the person shot was being treated at the hospital with an "unknown injury" on Friday evening.

No arrests have been made. Police said the shooting doesn't appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota, investigate a shooting they say happened at the Japanese restaurant Benihana on Nov. 14, 2025. WCCO

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Maple Grove Police Department at 763-494-6100.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.