Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting at south Minneapolis home leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 20, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 20, 2024 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a south Minneapolis home Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2800 block of 16th Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The man shot is in his 30s.

No arrests have been made.

This was the second shooting with grave injuries Sunday night. About 20 minutes earlier, a mother and her toddler were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in an alley on the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South. 

The two shootings were not connected.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 7:12 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.