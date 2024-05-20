Mother, child gravely injured in south Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A mother and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in south Minneapolis Sunday night.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the two were in a parked car in an alleyway on the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Neighbors say a man in dark clothes approached the car and shot both of them around 9:30 p.m.
Shots hit the toddler twice in the face. The mom drove both of them to the hospital.
Police say their injuries are life-threatening.
O'Hara said the shooting appears to be targeted.
"Initially I was concerned that perhaps a child hadb een struck again by someone shooting off into the air in celebration, which is what I saw in the first call of the year on New Year's," O'Hara said. "I'm thankful we don't have anything like that, I'm most thankful that this child — it appears this child will survive."
No arrests have been made.