Mother, child gravely injured in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A mother and child are fighting for their lives after a shooting in south Minneapolis Sunday night.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the two were in a parked car in an alleyway on the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Neighbors say a man in dark clothes approached the car and shot both of them around 9:30 p.m.

Shots hit the toddler twice in the face. The mom drove both of them to the hospital.

Police say their injuries are life-threatening.

O'Hara said the shooting appears to be targeted.

"Initially I was concerned that perhaps a child hadb een struck again by someone shooting off into the air in celebration, which is what I saw in the first call of the year on New Year's," O'Hara said. "I'm thankful we don't have anything like that, I'm most thankful that this child — it appears this child will survive."

No arrests have been made.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 6:08 AM CDT

