Hours after Minneapolis mass shooting, 2 more fatally shot in separate incidents

Hours after a mass shooting in Minneapolis left one person dead and six others injured, two more people were killed by gunfire in separate incidents in the city.

Police are still searching for the suspect in Tuesday's mass shooting, which happened at Clinton Avenue and East 29th Street around 1:30 p.m.

Less than a mile from that intersection, on the 2700 block of Third Avenue South, a man in his 20s was shot around 8 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries and later died there. Another man in his 20s was later dropped off at another hospital with survivable gunshot wounds. Police said he was likely injured in the same shooting.

Around 2:10 a.m., another shooting occurred at Eighth Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Police said a shooter approached a group on the sidewalk and started shooting, killing one man and injuring another.

Police said it's unknown whether these shootings are connected to the mass shooting. No arrests have been made.

"The level of gun violence across the city within the last day is deeply unsettling," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "Our thoughts are with the victims who lost their lives, with those who are now fighting to recover from their injuries, and with the families and community members who are affected."

The six people injured in the mass shooting are all expected to survive, police said, though three of them have critical injuries. O'Hara said his department is pursuing "strong leads" in the investigation.

According to city crime statistics, 174 people have been wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis so far this year.