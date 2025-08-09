Watch CBS News
Shooting near 28th Street and 10th Avenue leaves man hospitalized

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday evening. 

Police say they were called to the area near 28th Street East and 10th Avenue South a little before 7 p.m. When they arrived they found a man inside a car with life-threatening injuries. Police think that shots were fired at the car while the man was inside. The car then crashed. 

According to police, the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. They have not made an arrest.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. 

Police are investigating the shooting. 

