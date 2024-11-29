Sheriff: Wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 was under the influence

Motorist arrested after driving wrong way on I-94 in Douglas County, alcohol suspected

Motorist arrested after driving wrong way on I-94 in Douglas County, alcohol suspected

Motorist arrested after driving wrong way on I-94 in Douglas County, alcohol suspected

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A 26-year-old man is in prison after driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 and having a breath alcohol level over three times the legal limit, According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say there were multiple 911 calls Thursday around 3:30 a.m. of a wrong-way driver on I-94.

Sheriff's deputies located a motorist traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Alexandria, and were able to pin and block the driver using their patrol vehicles.

A patrol vehicle and the man's vehicle both had minor damage.

The sheriff's office says the man, from Osakis, showed significant signs of impairment and was arrested. A breath test showed he had a breath alcohol content three-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

Charges are pending.