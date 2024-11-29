Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 was under the influence

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Motorist arrested after driving wrong way on I-94 in Douglas County, alcohol suspected
Motorist arrested after driving wrong way on I-94 in Douglas County, alcohol suspected 00:32

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A 26-year-old man is in prison after driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 and having a breath alcohol level over three times the legal limit, According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say there were multiple 911 calls Thursday around 3:30 a.m. of a wrong-way driver on I-94. 

Sheriff's deputies located a motorist traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Alexandria, and were able to pin and block the driver using their patrol vehicles. 

A patrol vehicle and the man's vehicle both had minor damage.

The sheriff's office says the man, from Osakis, showed significant signs of impairment and was arrested. A breath test showed he had a breath alcohol content three-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

Charges are pending. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.