Sheriff: Wis. woman in serious condition after son stabbed her in the neck
BARRON COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is in the hospital and her son is in custody after a stabbing in western Wisconsin Monday.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched at 8:46 a.m. on the report that a woman's son had stabbed her in the neck area.
MORE NEWS: Video: Driver fights trooper near Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis
Officials say the victim, a 54-year-old woman from Cameron, fled the house and the son was still inside. When authorities arrived, the 30-year-old suspect, also of Cameron, was taken into custody where he awaits formal charges.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.