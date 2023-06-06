Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Wis. woman in serious condition after son stabbed her in the neck

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BARRON COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is in the hospital and her son is in custody after a stabbing in western Wisconsin Monday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched at 8:46 a.m. on the report that a woman's son had stabbed her in the neck area.

Officials say the victim, a 54-year-old woman from Cameron, fled the house and the son was still inside. When authorities arrived, the 30-year-old suspect, also of Cameron, was taken into custody where he awaits formal charges.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on June 6, 2023 / 10:05 AM

