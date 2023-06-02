Watch CBS News
Sheriff seeks help identifying group who attacked child at Andover park

Child captured on camera getting attacked at park
Child captured on camera getting attacked at park 00:20

ANDOVER, Minn. – A violent attack in a Twin Cities park was caught on camera.

Andover police say a group pummeled a child during a fight Friday night at Terrace Park. An adult ultimately intervened and stopped them.  

6p-vo-kid-attacked-vide-wcco3gz7.jpg
CBS

The victim went to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Anyone who recognizes the attackers in the video is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5177.

