Sheriff seeks help identifying group who attacked child at Andover park
ANDOVER, Minn. – A violent attack in a Twin Cities park was caught on camera.
Andover police say a group pummeled a child during a fight Friday night at Terrace Park. An adult ultimately intervened and stopped them.
The victim went to the hospital and is now recovering at home.
Anyone who recognizes the attackers in the video is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5177.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.