Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after threatening social media post
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence.
According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota.
The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
