Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after threatening social media post

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 21, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 21, 2022 01:00

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. 

According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. 

The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.