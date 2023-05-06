Sheriff: Man, 80, dies after swamp fire in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- An 80-year-old man from northwestern Minnesota died of injuries sustained in a swamp fire.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, firefighters were notified of the swamp fire near 13200 440th Avenue on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

When the firefighter arrived, he saw a man coming from the area of the fire with what looked to be third degree burns.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The sheriff's office learned on Thursday that the man, Alvin Schwarzrock, died.

The fire is under investigation.