Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Sheriff: Man, 80, dies after swamp fire in Becker County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 6, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of May 6, 2023 01:34

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- An 80-year-old man from northwestern Minnesota died of injuries sustained in a swamp fire.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, firefighters were notified of the swamp fire near 13200 440th Avenue on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

When the firefighter arrived, he saw a man coming from the area of the fire with what looked to be third degree burns.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The sheriff's office learned on Thursday that the man, Alvin Schwarzrock, died.

The fire is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 10:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.