Sheriff: Large branch falls, kills person cutting down trees near Olivia
OLIVIA, Minn. -- A large branch fell on and killed a person near Olivia Tuesday morning.
According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders at 10:43 a.m. were called to the 70000 block of 320th Street in Henryville Township on the report of a tree that had fallen on a male victim.
"Further investigation revealed the male was cutting down several trees in a grove on a rural farm site when a large branch connected to another tree broke off and struck the male," the sheriff's office said in a release.
Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the victim died of his injuries. He was wearing head, eye and ear protection.
