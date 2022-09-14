Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Large branch falls, kills person cutting down trees near Olivia

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Sept. 14, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Sept. 14, 2022 01:27

OLIVIA, Minn. -- A large branch fell on and killed a person near Olivia Tuesday morning.

According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders at 10:43 a.m. were called to the 70000 block of 320th Street in Henryville Township on the report of a tree that had fallen on a male victim.

"Further investigation revealed the male was cutting down several trees in a grove on a rural farm site when a large branch connected to another tree broke off and struck the male," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders, the victim died of his injuries. He was wearing head, eye and ear protection.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.