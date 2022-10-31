Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing.

Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. 

The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. 

October 31, 2022

