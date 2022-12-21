Sheriff: Illegal firearms, "large quantity" of drugs seized from Minneapolis residence

New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation Endeavor

New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation Endeavor

New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation Endeavor

MINNEAPOLIS – Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the county's Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.

HCSO

Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with "a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy" and the synthetic cannabinoid K2.

The sheriff's office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.