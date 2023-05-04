Sheriff: Deputies in Washington County track down emu that went rogue

GRANT, Minn. -- Deputies in Washington County had an interesting task Thursday morning: Tracking down an on-the-loose emu.

The county sheriff's office says the emu is back home after possibly hopping a fence in Grant. Deputies located it "hanging out" with a homeowner, eating apples.

"Looks like this guy was super friendly," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

