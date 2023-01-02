Watch CBS News
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.

The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 4:16 PM

