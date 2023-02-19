Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Centennial Lakes police officer witnessed fatal crash into snowbank

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. -- The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a person is dead following a rollover crash in Circle Pines early Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 2:39 a.m. outside the Centennial Lakes Police Department, located at 54 North Road.

There, a police officer was in the parking lot and saw a motorist crash into a snowbank and then rollover. The male victim was ejected in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.

Several agencies are investigating the incident. 

