Sheriff: Body recovered in southern MN lake presumed to be missing 25-year-old

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officials in Le Sueur County say a body - presumed to be that of a missing 25-year old man - has been recovered from Silver Lake in southern Minnesota.

According to the county sheriff's office, Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township has been missing since mid-December of last year.

On Friday morning, search teams located a body "in the cattails and trees" along Silver Lake, which is located in Cleveland Township. The body found is presumed to be Mooring, the sheriff's office said.

The body is being transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and positive identification.