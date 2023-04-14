Hastings officials prepare for major flood stage next week

HASTINGS, Minn. -- As the melting of all the winter snow continues, rivers are rising and so is the flood risk.

Leaders in Hastings say they have what they call a playbook to walk them through the different stages of flooding. While they're not worried about downtown Hastings - which is elevated - they are concerned about homes along the Mississippi River and even the Vermillion River.

Gov. Tim Walz toured the areas along the river on Friday morning. The city says that as of Friday, they have high to moderate flooding potential, similar to what they saw in 2019. They expect the Mississippi to crest at 18 1/2 feet on April 20.

"We're preparing for this," Walz said. "It's spring; we understand water in Minnesota. The biggest thing is we need to keep people safe. We need to protect personal and public property."

Walz is expected to approve $40 million to replenish the state's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, which allows the state to use its own funds to help with disasters if Minnesota doesn't reach a threshold for a federal disaster declaration.

As far as the National Guard goes, Walz does have them in mind - especially when it comes to some northern Minnesota towns that may need additional help in the coming weeks.