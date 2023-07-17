Sheriff: Body of motorcyclist David Hamilton II found in western Wisconsin ditch

WEIRGOR, Wis. – A motorcyclist was found dead Sunday afternoon following a crash in western Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says the body of 53-year-old David Hamilton II was found just before 2 p.m. on State Highway 48 in the Town of Weirgor, about 30 miles southeast of Hayward.

It's believed that Hamilton, of Ladysmith, lost control and went into a ditch, then died from his injuries. It's not clear at this point when the deadly accident actually happened.

The Sawyer County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the investigation.