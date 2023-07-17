Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Sheriff: Body of motorcyclist David Hamilton II found in western Wisconsin ditch

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 17, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 17, 2023 01:25

WEIRGOR, Wis. – A motorcyclist was found dead Sunday afternoon following a crash in western Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says the body of 53-year-old David Hamilton II was found just before 2 p.m. on State Highway 48 in the Town of Weirgor, about 30 miles southeast of Hayward.

MORE NEWS: Family canoeing on river in eastern Minnesota finds human remains

It's believed that Hamilton, of Ladysmith, lost control and went into a ditch, then died from his injuries. It's not clear at this point when the deadly accident actually happened.

The Sawyer County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 3:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.