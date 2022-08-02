Sheriff: Alcohol, speed possible factors in crash that seriously injured 18-year-old passenger

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities believe alcohol and speed may have played a role in a crash that critically wounded an 18-year-old passenger in Isanti County early Tuesday morning.

According to the county's sheriff's office, the single-vehicle crash occurred on County Road 5, east of Highway 47, shortly before 3 a.m.

Deputies responded to the crash and found a vehicle deep in the woods on the north side of the county road. The initial investigation revealed that five people were in the vehicle when it left the roadway.

One passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where she is in critical condition.

Authorities say two boys, a driver and a passenger, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two girls were checked at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in this crash," the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.