Sheriff: 2 accused in case of body found in tote may have been avenging overdose death

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota have issued a potential motive in the case of human remains found near Mille Lacs Lake last week.

Last Tuesday, a partially severed body was found inside a tote along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake.

Two people have since been charged. Twenty-one-year-old Bradley Weyaus was charged with second-degree murder and fleeing an officer. His girlfriend, 21-year-old Alexis Elling, was also taken into custody and also faces charges.

On Tuesday, authorities updated that they believe that the motive for this crime has to do with the girlfriend's brother, and the victim's involvement in his fentanyl overdose earlier this year.

Maintenance workers found the body of 25-year old Rodney Pendegayosh Jr., of Isle, inside a black tote, abandoned on the shore of Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township. For reference, that's about 26 miles north of Milaca.

That same day, deputies connected Weyaus to the crime, arresting and charging him. A few days later, Elling was also taken into custody and charged with aiding an offender and acting as an accomplice.

Investigators say that the victim was likely involved in Elling's brother's overdose death, and that's why the couple killed him.

"This whole thing was truly bizarre. The body was moved in multiple places, definitely not a typical homicide case," Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said. "In 23 years of law enforcement, I've never seen anything like this."

Burton says his team was looking into this overdose case before the victim's body was found on the shoreline.

Investigators are still sifting through evidence, including surveillance footage outside of Elling's apartment, where the couple was caught on camera moving the tote into a vehicle.

Burton says more charges could be coming.

