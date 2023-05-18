Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place in effect in Maple Grove amid police standoff

By WCCO Staff

Man barricaded in Maple Grove home with gun
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Residents in Maple Grove have been asked to shelter in place as someone barricaded inside a home with a gun is involved in a standoff with police.

The standoff is happening on Yorktown Lane next to the Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Police asked families there to stay away from windows and walls. 

They say no shots have been fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 9:26 PM

