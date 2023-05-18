Shelter-in-place in effect in Maple Grove amid police standoff

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Residents in Maple Grove have been asked to shelter in place as someone barricaded inside a home with a gun is involved in a standoff with police.

The standoff is happening on Yorktown Lane next to the Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Police asked families there to stay away from windows and walls.

Barricaded subject 10200 block of Yorktown Ln.

Media is asked to stay out of the area and stage at the Park and Ride near Zachary Ln. and Hwy 610. No statements are going to be provided at this time. It is an active situation. More information will be provided at a later time. — Maple Grove PD (@MapleGrovePD1) May 18, 2023

They say no shots have been fired.

