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Shakopee senior center evacuated after car strikes building, causing gas leak

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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A senior living center had to be evacuated after a car struck the building, causing a natural gas leak, Thursday afternoon in the southern Twin Cities metro.

The Shakopee Police Department says the vehicle caused a gas meter to break off when it hit All Saints Senior Living, located at 1880 Independence Drive, just after 4 p.m.

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A vehicle struck All Saints Senior Living Facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, on the afternoon of April 30, 2026, causing a gas leak. WCCO

All residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution and are safe, authorities say.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while teams ensure the building is safe for residents to reenter.

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