Shakopee senior center evacuated after car strikes building, causing gas leak

A senior living center had to be evacuated after a car struck the building, causing a natural gas leak, Thursday afternoon in the southern Twin Cities metro.

The Shakopee Police Department says the vehicle caused a gas meter to break off when it hit All Saints Senior Living, located at 1880 Independence Drive, just after 4 p.m.

A vehicle struck All Saints Senior Living Facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, on the afternoon of April 30, 2026, causing a gas leak. WCCO

All residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution and are safe, authorities say.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while teams ensure the building is safe for residents to reenter.