2 injured in small plane crash in Shakopee

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Two people are injured after a small plane crashed in Shakopee Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened at Scenic Heights Park around 12:30 p.m., according to the Shakopee Police Department. Two passengers required hospitalization, but police did not say how severe their injuries were. No other injuries were reported.

Police are asking the public to avoid Scenic Heights Park.

The crash is being investigated by both local and federal officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

