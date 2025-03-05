Shakopee Sabers look to make their mark at boy's state hockey tournament

The AA quarterfinals for boy's hockey will take place on Thursday. Section success for the Shakopee Sabers had been elusive. Now, they're going to state after beating Holy Family in their section final.

"I was nervous to start the game," said Sabers senior forward Cooper Simpson. "I think all our people were, just because we haven't been in that situation before. It was cool to be the first team to be there and succeed and win the game. It was super cool to jump on the glass with the team and celebrate with the boys after the win."

Shakopee is led by coach Calvin Simon. He played for the last and only other Sabers team that's made the state tournament. That was in 2005, in class A.

"In 2007 we were moved to class AA," said Simon. "So back to bottom of the mountain and learning how to climb to the top of that. Took us 20 years to get to the top of it in our section. Hopefully we've learned a thing or two and can now be consistent at this level now."

"A lot of people don't know that Shakopee has had a successful hockey program," said Sabers junior defenseman Jack Kultgen. "To a lot of them it's kinda surprising if they don't really follow the sport a lot. But yeah, I think we got a really good shot this year."

Simpson has a good shot. This season, he's scored more goals than anybody in Minnesota with 47.

"It's something that just comes," smiled Simpson, a Mr. Hockey finalist. "I like to shoot the puck and hope it goes in."

The Sabers are the six-seed and will play St. Thomas Academy in AA quarterfinals on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

"We've got a good opponent ahead of us but I think everyone will still be really excited just to get on the ice and play at the X," said Kultgen. "It's kind of a dream true for a lot of people."

"The first shift, I might be a little nervous. Might be shaking a little bit," laughed Simpson. "But hopefully I'll get over it right after that and find my game and get pucks in and stuff."